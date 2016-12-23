NUJP condemns murder of Catanduanes journo

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the murder of Larry Que, publisher of Catanduanes News Now, and challenged the Presidential Task Force on Violations to the Right to Life, Liberty and Security of the Members of the Media to immediately solve his killing.

“We call on this administration to walk the talk and prove its professed respect for press freedom, not only by quickly solving these brazen assaults on press freedom but, just as importantly, by ending its penchant of falsely blaming media for deliberately misinterpreting its often inconsistent and incoherent messages and instead working on making its communications crystal-clear,” the NUJP statement read.

Que is the first media person killed under the Duterte administration.

NUJP’s Catanduanes chapter reported that Que was shot on the head by a gunman as he was about to enter the building that houses his insurance office on December 19. He died around 1:45 AM the next day, December 20.

Que’s murder came after his column in Catanduanes News Now where he criticized what he called local officials’ alleged negligence that allowed the setting up on the island-province of a recently raided shabu laboratory was published.

Authorities claimed the shabu laboratory was the “biggest” so far discovered in the country.

NUJP-Catanduanes further reported that aside from Que’s murder; Jinky Tabor, a broadcaster who acted as a witness to the raid on the laboratory, has also received threats.

“These have created a climate of fear within the local media community. It should be stressed that the murder of Que is not the first assault on journalists under the current administration,” NUJP said in a statement.

It can be recalled that on the day of Duterte’s inauguration, motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and wounded Saturnino “Jan” Estanio of Radio Mindanao Network’s dxRS in Surigao City and his 12-year old son. A bystander was also slightly injured in the incident.

In November, another journalist from Pangasinan Virgilio Maganes survived an attack from gunmen who attempted to disguise the shooting as drug-related. They left behind a cardboard placard that said, “Wag nyo akung tularan drug posher ako.”

“Thus far, we have to hear back from authorities despite the creation of task forces to investigate these thankfully botched assassination attempts,” the NUJP said. # nordis.net