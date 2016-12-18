Musicians, artists gather for Human Rights concert

By BAZOO DE JESUS

BAGUIO CITY — Local artists, musicians, and performing groups joined the people’s call for just peace in a “Heritage for Peace” concert as part of the commemoration of International Human Rights Day last December 10 at Igorot Garden.

The evening was filled with cultural and musical performances from bands and soloists alike, along with discussions on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

Baguio-based culturati Atty. Jose “Bubut” Olarte, Jr., Liza Noble, Miah Jebulan, and Mike Cabangon, united with groups like Day-eng ti Umili, Kalye Nuebe, Laura, and Pugaw Laya in the three-part program tracking the Filipino people’s struggle for justice.

Youth and cultural formations Anakbayan, Kumpay, Salidummay-BSU, Tanghalang Bayan ng Kabataan sa Baguio (Tabak–Baguio), and Children of the Cordilleras (Chico) belted out tunes to launch the music video album titled Youth Advocacy for the Defense of Environment and Culture (Ytadec).

The music video album was produced by the Asia-Pacific Indigenous Youth Network (APIYN) and Dap-ayan ti Kultura iti Kordilyera (DKK) and illustrates the struggle of the students and the youth for their rights, welfare, and environment.

Froy Figueroa of Benguet State University (BSU) and Marc Mendiola of the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) shared poems on extrajudicial killings, political imprisonment, and other human rights violations to the audience composed of human rights advocates, Martial Law victims, and progressive people’s organizations.

Raia Jaramillo, daughter of Lacub, Abra martyr Arnold “Ka Mando” Jaramillo, Florence Dom-an Macagne Manegdeg and KDPY, a group of Cordillera peoples’ advocates, sang in honor of the true heroes of the Filipino nation and the rightful struggle for national liberation and democracy.

Earlier in the day, progressive formations also headed peace-related activities commemorating the day in 1948 when the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted by the United Nations (UN) general assembly.

Films on human rights were screened by the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA), murals on peace were crafted by local Baguio artists, and Innabuyog and advocates of women’s rights and welfare danced the One Billion Rising as culmination of the campaign to end violence against women and children.

In a program preceding the concert, the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and Tongtongan ti Umili (TTU) spoke on the state of human rights and the course of the ongoing peace negotiations between the government of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Moreover, the groups also upheld the solid calls against historical revisionism and the burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

They also challenged Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to make real of his promises of change, including effecting pro-people policies, freeing political prisoners, and advancing the peace process.

The gathering was part of “Kannawidan para iti Kappia”, a day-long commemoration of Human Rights Day organized by DKK, CHRA, CPA, TTU, and College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP). # nordis.net