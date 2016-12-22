Montanyosa supports, promotes GRP-NDF peace talks

By XERXES DAZON

BONTOC, Mountain Province — Another successful Peace Forum on December 5, 2016 was conducted here in Mountain Province hosted by the Provincial Government through the Honorable Bonifacio Lacwasan Jr., and the Church: Rt. Rev. Harry Brent Alawas, Bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines (EDNP) and Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform (PEPP) through Bishop Elorde M. Sambat of United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) and Ofel Cantor, PEPP Secretariat.

This was the 3rd time Mountain Province organized a Peace Forum on the talks between the Government Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). The 1st and 3rd was in Bontoc, and the 2nd in Sagada.

In all three forums, the GRP panel resource speakers did not arrive disappointing a number of participants who wanted to listen to both sides of the peace panel answer their questions, discuss issues they raised about the peace negotiations and possible trends in the ongoing peace talks.

Rt. Rev Bishop Alawas and Governor Lacwasan congratulated the participants’ who made sacrifices to attend the said forum, and they challenged everybody, to actively participate in the discussions on the root causes of the problems in the province and to come up with concrete actions to attain solutions and usher in just and lasting peace. Governor Lacwasan also expressed hope that peace based on justice can be attained through the ongoing peace talks.

NDFP consultant Kennedy Bangibang (KB), became the main speaker in the forum and shared insights and updates on the peace negotiations that resumed last August this year. He illustrated that there are two governments in the Philippines, the Government Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

At the resumption of the negotiations, he explained that before they discussed the second substantive agenda, they reaffirmed the 19 agreements made in the earlier peace talks like the Comprehensive Agreement on Human Rights and International Human Rights Law CARH-IHL) and the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

Before the August 2016 resumption of the peace negotiation, was the confidence building process which raised the unconditional release of political prisoners to start with the release of all the NDF negotiators and consultants in time for the negotiations, then the aged and the sickly, followed by the rest of the political detainees which people hoped to be before or in time for Christmas.

He then stressed that in order to attain Just and Lasting Peace, we have to first root out the causes of the country’s under development and widespread poverty and National Oppression (NO) a specific problem of the Indigenous Peoples especially of the Cordillera and Muslim Mindanao

At the open forum a main concern expressed by most of the participants on the peace talks between the GRP and NDFP, was an assurance from both sides on the safety of the civilian in times of the ongoing war.

Bangibang answered that its is the responsibility of both the GRP and NDFP to safeguard the whole populace. Dutertes’ opening for the resumption of the peace talks is a positive and welcome move in the right direction.

The forum also came up with some resolutions that include: their support to the ongoing peace talks; the creation of a sub office of the Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) at the regional and provincial levels to facilitate access to information and coordination, and the conduct of similar Peace forums in the municipal and barangay levels.

All three peace forums were succesful. The last one in Bontoc was participated in by 130 members and leaders of peoples organizations, on the theme: Unite for peace! Work for Just and Lasting Peace.

To formally close the program, Mr. Robert Pangod of the Local Government of Sagada also challenged the participants to re-echo and share the results of the forum in their respective areas.