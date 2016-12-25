Ilocandia Rumblings: Better and stronger

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

As the year comes to a close, the people of Ilocos take pride that they braved and overcame the odds and challenges thrown by US-Benigno C. Aquino regime, and the fledgling presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. The period is characterized by three significant campaigns – the demand for Aquino’s accountability as his regime ends, the battle against traditional politics during the election, and the consolidation of people’s demands to challenge the new administration under Rodrigo Duterte.

The militant mass movement and the people of Ilocos persisted in their struggles for genuine economic and social transformation amidst the intensified implementation of Oplan Bayanihan. They launched wide-spread education and information campaign on burning social issues. They trooped the streets, engaged the public, and questioned the authorities to spread their desire and platform for genuine democracy social justice, progressive culture and industrialization.

Makabayan chapters and allies in the region delivered votes for Neri Colmenares and progressive partylists. The progressive bloc garnered a significant collective vote despite the presence of partylist by local politicians and warlords, and Neri’s anti-Marcos campaign ad and pronouncements. Volunteers from different sectors and walks of life augmented the limited resources for the campaign. Senior citizens in Ilocos Sur declared their support for Neri’s candidacy and the Bayan Muna bill on SSS pension increase.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Ilocos presented and popularized the demands and aspirations of the Ilocanos during the campaign period through the Ilocos People’s Agenda. The content includes genuine agrarian reform, improvement of social services, promotion and respect of human rights, environmental protection and conservation, and transparency and accountability of public officials. These served as the basis of unity between the progressive forces and candidates during and after the elections. Demands include The Ilocos People’s Agenda served as the contribution of the region to the National People’s Agenda presented to the Duterte administration during the National Peoples Summit held before President Digong’s inauguration.

The plight of the workers and employees were highlighted during the campaign period. Members of the Times Employees Union, an affiliate of Kilusang Mayo Uno led the protest action in Vigan City, while COURAGE Ilocos and Alyansa Dagiti Mannalon ti Ilocos Norte headed the activities in the cities of San Fernando and Laoag City respectively. An aggregate of about 400 members and supporters of these organizations joined the events.

In his first State of the Nation Address, the people of Ilocos joined the national day of action to challenge President Duterte to live-up to his pronouncements. Synchronized activities were held in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and La Union to reiterate the people’s call for genuine change. Six hundred individuals attended these events, more than 300 of this staged a march-rally in Laoag City. Police tried to block the mass action but the 300 souls bravely asserted they right to a peaceful assembly and free speech.

Regional gatherings underscored concerns and galvanized unities within and among the education, women and peasant sectors. ACT Teachers Union and Anakbayan formations in Ilocos organized an Education Summit in Pangasinan in June. Gabriela Women’s Party likewise launched “We Want Change,” capped by the Women’s Summit to draw a women’s platform last September. In October, peasants under the Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation joined the Pambansang Lakbayan para sa Lupa at Kapayapaan (National Caravan for Land and Peace) to bring their concerns on landlessness, irrigation and militarization in the National Capital Region.

Militarized communities in Ilocos Sur confronted members of the 81st Infantry Battalion for their violation of International Humanitarian Law and the unilateral ceasefire declared by Duterte. Residents of three municipalities – Sta. Lucia, Salcedo and Sta. Cruz submitted a petition against military encampments and harassments to the Office of the Governor. Eight barangays in Sta. Lucia submitted a petition to the Municipal Council for the pull-out of Peace and Development Teams (PDTs). Residents of Barangay Namitpit in Quirino likewise forced a dialogue to express their opposition on the army unit’s occupation of houses inside the community. Six barangays in Salcedo also resisted the entry of PDTs.

Through protest and legal actions, courts in the region also junked trumped-up charges against activist. Political prisoner Eduardo Esteban was released after the charges filed by the AFP in two courts in Ilocos Sur were dismissed. Similarly, frustrated murder charges against Rev. Francisco Bunoan of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines were dropped for lack of merits. Just this November, five farmers in Pinili were acquitted of the frustrated homicide case filed by the Currimao PNP.

But among these actions, the protest action during the 68th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is the finest example of the people’s resolve and the growing strength of the national democratic movement in the region. Militarization, harassments and the absence of permit did not deter the 1200 strong contingent from the three provinces to march on the streets of Candon and Sta. Cruz. They carried banners and placards expressing support for the peace negotiations and assertion against the continued human rights violations by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The marchers chanted for peace based on justice and the end of Oplan Bayanihan.

More than 300 martial law victims from across the region joined the UDHR anniversary demonstration to demand justice and score Duterte for allowing a hero’s burial for the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. They reaffirmed the fact revealed by the November 25 protest action in Bantay against Marcos’ burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani – that Solid North for the Marcoses is myth.

From these exploits, the Ilocos people’s movement reaped victories, experienced failures, identified weaknesses and culled lessons. The failure of Oplan Bayanihan to curb the growing protest and intensifying militancy of the people proved that the national democratic movement stands on high ground – politically and morally. As we leave 2016 behind, progressives in Ilocos are confident, that by persevering with the struggle, they grew better and stronger, ready to confront the tests come 2017. # nordis.net