Editorial: Where we stand

www.nordis.net

On the Editorial on May 29, 2016 titled “Where we stand”, we said,

“… This past election, the Filipino people rallied behind Duterte as a protest seeking to do away with the excesses of the status quo. It expresses our desire for genuine changes in the elitist and anti-people system. As Duterte sits in office this June, he must keep his promise of being firm (in) pursuing reforms that will truly address our nation’s crises at large. It is yet to be made clear where he stands as a leader.

Duterte has positioned himself as a maverick …, even calling himself “the first Left president”… However, this remains empty rhetoric unless his policies and programs start forwarding the agenda of the people. Will he fight for nationalism and democracy, or will he follow through with the neoliberal policies of the regimes before his that have proven to be anti-Filipino?

Throughout his campaign, Duterte has made pro-people pronouncements on a number of issues. He has pledged to put an end to contractualization, to increase support for the farming sector, and to prioritize education, health, and basic social services in order to fight poverty. In addition, Duterte has promised to resume peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and to release detained peace consultants and political prisoners. In fact, he has offered four seats in his Cabinet to the progressive forces. …

He considers loosening the cap on foreign ownership when it comes to businesses and industries, and his other prospects on relations with other countries remain murky at best.

As it stands, we must urge the incoming administration to implement programs anchored on national industrialization in order to undertake the problem of labor and unemployment, and on the modernization of agriculture and agrarian reform to cater to the needs and welfare of the biggest and most disenfranchised sector in the country.”

It is the Christmas season and for most of these promises the Duterte administration is still promising it is doing its best to implement or to put in place the president’s promises.

In the meantime, government reports under him, just like the three past regimes before, in their first six months, announced of impressive number of jobs created, an increase in economic growth, production and profitability, of improved government service and encouragement for local governments to avail of foreign loans made in their behalf in agriculture, energy, water and environment infrastructure investments, etc.

On his zero tolerance policies against criminals, his government has built a most denigrating human rights record, whether it be individual or collective rights, in its first six months. Where human rights groups say Noynoy Aquino has 307 extra judicial killings (EJK) to his name in his 6 years as president, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo had 1,200, and Duterte in just 6 months has 4,600.

Whether the earlier ones were only political killings recorded and under his are allegedly only criminals or drug trade related, all cases are without the respect of the victims right to life and right to due process. On top of this, from all over the region in a major number of remote barrios are consistent reports of militarization along with the evils of any military invasion of civilian villages which can only be gross violations of their abode, safety and right to self determination.

Since May until today, is it made clearer where Duterte stands as a leader? We can reiterate though that, “The duty to advance genuine social change remains in the hands of the Filipino people. While the election of Duterte sends a strong message to the powerful elite, the struggle for genuine social change does not fall upon the shoulders of only one man. Whereas the (presumptive) President still has (to) clear(ed) away (the) cobwebs regarding his stance, the stand of the people is clear. We must strengthen our ranks and solidify our calls even further.” And continue to convince PRRD to stand by and with the Filipino, his people. # nordis.net