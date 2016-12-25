Editorial: Add more worth to a merry Christmas

www.nordis.net

Christmas is the day the Christian world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on His Life’s sanctified works and example.

“Jesus, as the Bible tells, stood up against political and religious leaders of his time, against long-established and well-entrenched traditions and institutions that has undermined the rights of the poor. His ministry is characterized by selfless service to the people. A harbinger of Hope.

And so the Bible tells, Jesus was crucified for challenging the powers-that be during his time, for introducing a vision that is beyond the understanding of those in power.

Centuries after the death of Jesus Christ, his teachings remain and His ministry that simply was for empowering the poor and the oppressed has time and again proven to deliver His people from the evil oppression.

In our celebration of Christmas, in the Simbang Gabi, the gift giving celebrations or caroling in the neighborhood; let us reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and our community, let us be progressive for the sustainability of support for life, for the people, for the community, for the enviroment, for the common future. Let us not give in to being selfish, obsessively commercial and only profit driven.

For the more than 400 political prisoners, let us help free them of the injustice, and write our president for the release of all of them whose only crime was to work that the poor and the oppressed be free from the shackles of the system that breeds the poverty and oppresses the nation;

Remember the Lumads and other internal refugees who left their homes because their very lives are threatened by the soldiers who should be protecting them;

Remember the survivors of typhoon Yolanda, typhoon Lawin and other disaster survivors who continue to suffer from the inadequate government disaster response programs;

The peasants and indigenous people robbed off their land; the workers who have to work day in and day out even during holidays for a meager wage, and to the majority of the Filipino people who continue to live in poverty.

History remembers such sufferings are results of an unjust society where oppressors rule. And people do not just sit around and do nothing while others, our brethren suffer.

The Christian Lord teaches His flock: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow! (Isaiah 1:17).

Let us help one another achieve the Spirit of Christmas and build a better community everyday.

Merry Christmas to all!