Diaries From The Field: Stories of survival and resilience in Conner, Apayao

By JUDE BAGGO

www.nordis.net

“We did not harvest a single grain, seed or fruit from our farm. Our kitchen roof was blown away. After December this year, we do not know where to get food. But we must continue living. During these difficult times, we must rely on ourselves and our community to overcome adversities. ” – Maria Galong, one of the survivors of Typhoon Lawin in Conner, Apayao.

When Typhoon Lawin hit the northern provinces, its impact on the lives of the people was devastating, and listening first-hand to the stories of survivors of the typhoon was in the same degree, overwhelming. I struggled each time to finish each interview with the survivors. It was not difficult to be affected by their plight.

In Conner, the majority population are farmers and especially the poorer peasants were still reeling from the impacts of a previous typhoon and the drought which was then aggravated by the arrival of typhoon Lawin.

Uncertainty and trauma was so evident during the interviews. The main concern was how to start their lives again and provide food for their families.

In barangays where there was no irrigation system, the impacts of the typhoon are more devastating. This meant that farmers will again wait for several months before they can plant upland rice or other crops. According to the farmers, in between these lean months, hunger is real.

In the interview, most of the survivors in Conner received relief package from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services (CorDisRDS).

But still there were issues raised by the recipients at the distribution of DSWD relief and cash grants that need to be addressed. One of the issues mentioned were the non-documentation of damaged crops and properties and the non-inclusion of other survivors to the master list.

But amidst adversity, the people and the survivors in Conner are rising. Recently, survivors of the typhoon came together and strengthened their Save Apayao Peoples Organization (SAPO). Their assembly highlighted the need for an organized, coordinated, and mass movement response to disaster.Among their resolutions was on how to strengthen traditional self-help mechanisms and support systems in their communities; the need to conduct trainings and seminars on climate change and disaster preparedness and the need to unify their demands for long term recovery.

The survivors also vowed to form organizations in the different communities as a major step in their long road to recovery.

According to them, it is only thru their unity that they can help each other hasten their recovery.

Truly, I am impressed by the resilience of the people of Conner. Listening to them face to face make accounts of their experiences and plight was inspirational and instills hope in the people.

When people are united, they are a strong force to push for genuine change. Let us continue to support the people of Conner and all the survivors of typhoon Lawin along the road to recovery. # nordis.net