CPDF calls to invigorate national minority movement

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net



BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Peoples Democratic Front (CPDF) called for the strengthening of the revolutionary movement of national minorities toward self-determination on the 48th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Simon “Ka Filliw” Naogsan Sr., CPDF spokesperson in an emailed press statemen,t said that the CPP in its 48 years has not wavered in the fight for self-determination of national minorities. “There is no other political party more sincere in advancing this right,” he added.

“The CPDF pins its utmost trust that only with the continuing leadership of the Communist Party of the Philippines will genuine regional autonomy be achieved under the revolutionary democratic government of the people,” Naogsan added.

Naogsan reiterated that national minorities continue to suffer national oppression perpetrated by the State. He explained that among the manifestations of national oppression are the inadequate and inaccessible social services to national minorities and entry of large-scale mining and energy projects that undermines the right to self-determination.

He explained that the existing social system that is ruled by imperialism, bureaucrat capitalism and feudalism perpetrates national oppression.

The rebel spokesperson said that the sorry state of national minorities is exacerbated by the ongoing Oplan Bayanihan program of the Armed forces of the Philippines (AFP). He said military operations of the AFP continues amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s ceasfire declaration and the on going peace negotiations.

Naogsan reiterated that the continuing military operations are “deliberate moves to sabotage the ongoing peace talks” and are meant to suppress the struggle of national minorities and all other sectors for their democratic rights. # nordis.net