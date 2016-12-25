BeGH doubles security after baby kidnapping

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Benguet General Hospital (BeGH) administration has instructed hospital security guards to be more vigilant in response to the recent kidnapping of a newborn at the hospital last week.

Dr. Maria Imelda Ulep, BeGH chief, said they have instructed their security personnel to be more observant of people going in and out of the public hospital. She said they cannot tighten their security so as not to anger people considering that they are a public hospital.

Ulep said the hospital was in the process of augmenting its security force even before the incident happened.

Ulep said, as a precautionary measure, they have instructed the guards to ask people wearing masks, sunglasses or hats to remove it for identification purposes before entering the establishment.

It can be recalled that last week, a woman who disguised herself as a doctor, complete with surgical masks and white coat, allegedly abducted a three-day old baby boy, John Milter Vicente, from the hospital’s charity ward.

The woman, identified later as 24-year old Janedy Agayao, told the child’s family that she will have him vaccinated and will promptly return the baby. She then casually exited the hospital’s backdoor with two bags, one of which was believed to have carried the baby, as seen from the recorded CCTV footage.

The BeGH head said stricter observation of the hospital’s visiting hours are also being imposed.

She said this is the first incident of kidnapping that happened in the public hospital.

She added that they are always reminding their clients to take care of their belongings and valuables including themselves through the public address system installed in the hospital.

With the help of concerned citizens, the whereabouts of Agayao was traced when three days after the abduction, the suspect, who was later learned to be a distant relative of the child, was arrested at Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet. The infant was safely returned to his parents.

SPO4 Dino Sagayo, La Trinidad Municipal Police Station chief investigator said the suspect pretended that the child was hers to her husband and their family.

Police investigation showed that Agayao was earlier pregnant but had miscarriage around August this year, which she never told her husband and family. After her arrest, she was brought to the hospital due to stress and depression, Sagayo said.

The child’s family has now filed a kidnapping case against the suspect who is presently at the Benguet Provincial Jail. # nordis.net