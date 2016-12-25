Bayan Muna calls on DENR to be fair to small scale miners

By BAYAN MUNA (PR)

www.nordis.net

QUEZON CITY — Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate, chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to “give due considerations to alleviate the pitiful situation” of the country’s small-scale miners “instead of threatening them of losing their decades-old source of livelihood.”

Rep. Zarate made the call Thursday, December 15, during a gathering of small-and large-scale miners in Itogon, Benguet, where he also said that the Mining Act of 1995 is “lopsided in the favor of large-scale mining corporations.”

“The DENR cannot just dismiss the operations of small-scale miners as illegal and demand it to stop. This is livelihood for thousands of people, and it has been so for generations especially here in the Cordillera,”

“Sec. Gina Lopez must heed the plight of the ordinary small-scale miners. Instead of closing them down, it must push for the modernization of our small-scale mining industry and support more healthful and ecological practices in mining,” Rep. Zarate said.

“The DENR is forcing our small-scale miners to supposedly legalize their operations but under a regime that requires very steep requirements, with little to no support at all from the government. Meanwhile large-scale mines, mostly foreign, have wreaked havoc and destruction to our lands for decades with all incentives given to them. We cannot treat our people this way. The Filipinos and our quest for national industrialization must be the primary beneficiaries of our rich mineral resources,” he added.

In a petition submitted to the progressive solon, the 20,000-strong Benguet Federation of Small Scale Miners also bewailed the DENR’s stringent requirements, since the same are “designed to abolish small-scale mining.” They also called on Rep. Zarate’s Natural Resources Committee to initiate “meaningful legislative remedial measures to alleviate their sad condition.”

“We seek the support of our small-scale miners for the crafting of a more progressive, pro-people, and pro-environment mining law that will help propel our country to industrialization and at the same time also pays due support and recognition to small-scale, traditional miners that had eked out a living from our minerals for centuries,” Rep. Zarate added.

The Committee on Natural Resources is deliberating on comprehensive mining bills to replace the Mining Act of 1995. The committee will also be looking into amending the RA 7076 or Small-Scale Mining Act. # nordis.net