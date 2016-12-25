As The Bamboos Sway: “Rebellion is built on hope”

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Rogue One’s rebellion is actually happening NOT in a galaxy far away. As the most appropriate prequel to the 1977 Star Wars, like all the Star War episodes, it is a metaphor of all liberation armies in the entire Planet Earth against evil imperial empires. Though the story lines weave in different dimensions, though the united front maybe with Ewoks, Bothans or other aliens in the universe, though the rebel combatants may be simple peasants or lightsaber wielding Jedis; the generic climax in all Star War episodes is always on a collective Force uniting, battling, and winning over a tyrannical empire.

In Rogue One, Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso becomes a hesitant rebel transformed into one when she is motivated by her father to steal a program on how to destroy the Death Star. The

Death Star could blast a whole planet to its very core with a single beam of a superlaser powered by massive kyber crystals. This ultimate weapon of power of the empire would eventually be blown to inutility by Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars with the aid of the Force.

Like all episodes Jyn Erso succeeds in her quest with the help of rebel misfits battling Stormtroopers and with a droid, K-2SO, to boot. Notable, too, is the display of his Ip Man prowess by Donnie Yen as Chirrut Îmwe who, like Zatoichi, the blind swordsman, struck at empire Stormtroopers with his staff and dodged fuselage by mere feel.

The display of heart to fight despite the lack of more powerful arms and being outnumbered is emphasized in the movie during the meeting of the council of leaders of the rebel forces. After Jyn reports on what her father’s hologram told her about a flaw in the thermal exhaust port of the Death Star that could blow it up, the lady council leader says “Our rebellion is all that remains to push back the empire.”

One council leader responds “If the empire has this kind of power, what chance do we have?”

Jyn retorts, “We have hope. Rebellion is built on hope.”

The meeting, however, ended with the rebel council not backing the proposed plan of Jyn to attack the empire’s headquarters with most believing that there was nothing else they could do and that is the end of the rebellion. Nonetheless, Jyn proceeds with the plan with the support of a handful of believers. Eventually, when the rebel forces learned that Jyn and her group had started the battle at the empire’s grounds, they were inspired and proceed to help in full force.

The council conversation permeates in circles of those questioning how rebellions all over the world will win against the powerful forces with superior arms of imperial countries. This kind of conversations was raised on how the Cubans and the Vietnamese could win against the regimes backed by the United States when they were starting their revolutions. Starting with a committed few with the heart to fight, the Cubans and the Vietnamese won over their enemies who had the bombs and the larger number of troops. The conversation is ongoing in the Philippines, India, Turkey, African countries, and other third world countries waging protracted struggles against imperialist empires. This conversation is even going on with progressive citizens within the heart of America and other imperial countries. These movements were ignited by a core of committed individuals who only had hope that a just struggle is justified and will prevail.

That the Star Wars series is a metaphor of past and ongoing revolutionary struggles could be based on the outlooks of its creator George Lucas. The Hollowverse describes him as having “spoken about the dangers of large vested interests and criticized America for allowing big business to influence legislation. He has explained his views, saying: ‘I grew up in the ’60s. I grew up in San Francisco. And so, I’m informed in a certain kind of way about, you know, believing in democracy and believing in America. And I’m a very ardent patriot. But I’m also a very ardent believer in democracy, not capitalist democracy. And I do not believe that the rich should be able to buy the government. And that’s just the way I feel.’”

Hollowverse adds: “And if you think about it, Star Wars was all about the little guy prevailing over the big behemoth that was the Empire. Who would’ve guessed at the spiritual and political messages in a sci-fi space movie?”

Michael O’Connor also wrote that the original Star Wars “was really about the Vietnam War, and that was the period where Nixon was trying to run for a [second] term, which got me to thinking historically about how do democracies get turned into dictatorships?” Lucas said during a 2005 Chicago Tribune interview. ‘Because the democracies aren’t overthrown; they’re given away.’”

Moreover, in an audio commentary for Jedi, “Lucas revealed that the Viet Cong inspired the Ewoks’ creation for their ability to defeat technological superiority with inferior weaponry; it was a reminder that hearts, not weapons, win wars… Intelligence triumphs over brute strength.”

More explicitly, Cris Weitz, writer of Rogue One contends that “the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization,” while fellow Rogue One writer Garry Whitta notes that it was “opposed by a multi-cultural group led by brave women.”

George Lucas has also implied that while George W. Bush was a Sith Lord, Dick Cheney was the emperor. This he said when the Revenge of the Sith episode rolled up in Cannes while the Iraq war was raging.

To sum up the metaphors, Hollowverse says “In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.”

Those in the know can almost glean the underlying galactic rebel alliance as in the international united front of liberation movements’ dictum of surrounding the empire from the world’s countrysides. It is their hope that history will prevail where it is not those with the chariots during the Egyptian and Roman empires that won. It is not those who dropped the bombs in Vietnam war that won. Those still dropping bombs in the Middle East are not winning.

It is their hope that those who own Death Stars will eventually be vanquished as a princess in Rogue One had hoped. All they have to internalize is the mantra of blind Chirrut Îmwe: “I am with the Force. The Force is in me.”

If you are hearing the Star Wars theme melody in your soul, I can’t blame you. There is a rebel within most of us crying to come out.

May the Force be with you. # nordis.net