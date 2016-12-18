As The Bamboos Sway: Duterte plays tong-its & is losing

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

I was so wrong in one of my previous articles. I thought President Rodrigo Duterte was playing chess in his peace process game with the National Democratic Front (NDF) which represents the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army (NPA), and other progressive – so called left – organizations. I thought his Operation Tokhang which is turning to be anti-revolutionary instead of only being against the drug menace was a chess gambit move which is sly on his part. No pala. Sa Tong-its pala yung deep strategy niya. Nonetheless, he is about to lose.

President Duterte used card game words when he was pressed on the release of all remaining political prisoners, 130 of whom should have been released earlier. Recently, he said “I cannot do it because uubusin nila ang baraha ko. Ang alas ko nga eh. Iyang alas ko ang nasa kulungan (they will use up all of my cards. I’m playing my ace. That’s my ace inside the jail).” Moreover, he said “I have conceded to the communists too much too soon.” He further said “As yet, I have yet to see a substantive progress in the talks. They are asking for 130 detainees to be released … Sorry, I cannot do that.” His most telling words: “I am playing a poker game here. Maubos ang baraha ko. I-release ko lahat iyan. Ano pa ang pag-usapan natin? (I will lose my cards if I release them all. What are we going to talk about then?)”

Maybe President Duterte could be entering senility, entering the Alzheimer’s realm, not taking notes, recording himself, or his staff have not reminded him that in May before he was elected president, he said he would release ALL political prisoners once peace talks with the rebels start. “This is part of confidence-building,” he told reporters in a press briefing. “I will welcome them back to society,” he added. His only precondition was for rebels to join the peace talks.

Hello, Mr. President, the peace talks had already started last August. Your promise to free all the political prisoners, around 400 more, for confidence building on your part have yet to be fulfilled. And you dare ask: “Ano pa ang pag-usapan natin?” Hello, Mr. President, you are supposed to engage in discussing the root cause of why there is armed conflict in the Philippines and rooting them out.

Now, President Duterte is reneging from his promise and throws a Tong-its card, saying on December 9 that he will not release 130 political prisoners before Christmas day unless he receives a signed bilateral ceasefire agreement between the government and the (NDF) peace panels and witnessed by the third party facilitator from the Royal Norwegian Government.

What? Since when were the political prisoners trump cards for a bilateral ceasefire?

Nonetheless, the NDF called the Tong-its card. “Our offer is to have a discussion on the matter of bilateral ceasefire in early January. After that, we can have a signing of the agreement and the political prisoners can be released within 48 hours,” NDF Consultant Luis Jalandoni said. He stressed that the bilateral ceasefire agreement can take affect after 48 hours – within which the president shall have ordered and released all the political detainees. “This is a matter of right of the political detainees who have been unjustly detained and charged with trumped up cases and common crimes in violation of the CARHRIHL. It is also an application of the CARHRIHL, which the government reaffirmed and must respect and implement,” he added.

With this, what will President Duterte’s next Tong-its move considering the real reason for the peace talks – in reiteration, answer what are the root causes of the armed conflict and how to solve them? This we must see. Sundan ang susunod na kabanata.

However, let’s go back why I initially thought that President Duterte has moved a chess gambit and now plays a kind of poker game. Consider the following scenarios, real and imagined (by me).

1. President Duterte was elected on his anti-drug, anti-government corruption, and anti-crime platforms. He promised industrialization, land reform, and to kick out foreign interests. He identified with the anger of 16 million voters who thought him to be the messiah from their poverty and gave him the most votes.

2. The CPP-NPA-NDF welcomed Duterte’s line of promising to reactivate the stalled peace talks.

3. Duterte declares he is only “hanggang kilikili leftist” (until armpit leftist only).

4. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visits Duterte and promises $32 Million in the president’s war on drugs despite Duterte’ tirade against the US.

5. Duterte is the first president to visit most of the Armed Forces of the Philippines regional battalion headquarters and promises the soldiers and the police to double their pay.

6. Duterte neutralizes tension in the South China sea between the Country with the US against China by visiting China and claiming support from China.

7. Although he said he will kick out the US, he later says he still recognizes agreements with the US and other foreign countries.

8. Operation Tokhang begins with a promise of Duterte to resign if drug menace is not eradicated within six months. Extra Judicial killings (EJK) begin to include not only drug related victims.

9. Several political prisoners, mostly NDF consultants are released. Peace talks begin with unilateral ceasefires (declared) implemented.

10. Duterte says Armed Forces will remain in the barrios. NDF says this conflicts with the ceasefire agreements.

11. Duterte releases Gloria Arroyo, okays burial of Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LMNB). He predicts that Bongbong Marcos will ascend to the vice-presidency. This shows he stands for the oligarchs and not true to his anti-corruption stand.

12. Releases the big drug lords or forgives them while only the poor users are shot. This shows he is not thorough in his drug war.

13. EJK escalates. Killings does not only involve drug users and agents. Anyone could be killed with the shooters using “in the name of war on drugs.”

14. Activists leaders are being killed in EJK manner.

15. There are no more talks of industrialization, land reform or kicking out foreign interests. Duterte even appeared titillated when he had a conversation with President Elect Donald Trump.

Based on the above, these, I believe, are the Tong-it cards, Duterte are holding in his hands:

1. He has said, though Imee Marcos denies, that the Marcoses helped him in his campaign. He must pay back and started with the okay for the tyrant’s burial at the LMNB. After all his parents, had served the dictator’s regime before.

2. The ceasefire agreement duration is timetable for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to penetrate the spheres of influence of the NPA without being harmed by the NPA.

3. Operation Tokhang has been designed to commence killing not only those involving drug related individuals but directed against the revolutionary forces in the urban areas and the countryside.

4. Duterte had claimed that he is for peace. His kind of peace is quashing the revolutionary forces by forcing them to capitulate instead of truly addressing the roots of the armed conflict.

Why Duterte will lose the Tong-its game.

1. While his strategy is sly as compared to the last five presidents against the revolutionary forces had fought against, President Duterte’s cards are very readable.

2. The revolutionary forces had been waging their protracted armed struggle for almost the last five decades. They have gained considerable experience both in theory and practice through their successes and errors. The ideology of the struggle is buried deep within three generations of fighters and have grown into a mass that will be hard to subdue.

3. The people will see through the thin veneer of Duterte’s strategy. With his supporting the Marcoses, the EJK, and areas where it is appearing there are no changes, his mass base support is eroding and he will soon be isolated.

4.Unless, he proves that he is for true industrialization, for true land reform, and against foreign control of the Island’s economy, Duterte is just another protector of the Philippine status quo with his unique kind of sly stamp.

And if it is so, I know there is no such thing in Tong-its but, similarly, President Duterte, in a few more cards on the table, your true hand of cards will soon show and you will soon be rendered in a position of checkmate. The higher roller stake card games will then be dealt with the revolutionary forces having the historical odds of winning.